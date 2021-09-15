Watch Zild’s charming new music video for ‘Hele’

Zild Benitez has premiered a new music video for ‘Hele’.

The music video arrived on YouTube on Tuesday (September 14) and features the Filipino singer-songwriter winding up a music box and singing along to the track while guitars, sheets and lyrics to the song magically float around behind him.

Watch the music video for ‘Hele’ below.

‘Hele’ is the latest track from Zild’s latest album ‘Huminga’ to receive a music video. Other videos for the album include ‘Kyusi’, ‘Apat’ and ‘Bungantulog’.

Following the ‘Hele’ music video release, Zild took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes shot of his partner wearing a green suit for the video. “Outfit inspired by Kim Kardashian [at the] Met Gala 2021 but make it green,” he quipped.

Zild released his sophomore solo album ‘Huminga’ in April. In an interview with NME, the artist revealed that while his solo debut ‘Homework Machine’ – which was NME‘s second best Asian album of 2020 – featured more electronic elements than he’s used to, ‘Huminga’ marks a return to his love for organic instruments.

“I feel like ‘Huminga’ is more me. ‘Homework Machine’ was really more of a novelty for me, but ‘Huminga’ is more about me and my songs,” he said.

Zild recently featured on Filipino indie-folk group Ben&Ben’s sophomore album ‘Pebble House, Vol 1: Kuwaderno’. On the song ‘Lunod’, Zild trades vocals with Ben&Ben and Juan Karlos.