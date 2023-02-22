CL, Sunmi, Yugyeom and more to perform at Waterbomb Bangkok this April

The lineup for Waterbomb Bangkok festival this April has arrived.

Set to take place on April 13 and 14 at the Thunderdome Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Waterbomb will feature performances from the likes of CL, Sunmi, GOT7‘s Yugyeom, ZICO, LOCO and more.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmelon. Single-day passes run for THB4,600 while weekend passes cost THB8,200.

The current lineup for Waterbomb Bangkok is:

CL

Sunmi

Yugyeom

LOCO

ZICO

AK

Joody

MIU

Cream

Siena Girls

Otwo

Gray

Insidecore

Sura

Woo Won Jae

Coogie

Raiden

Aster & Neo

Simon Dominc

Waterbomb Bangkok will mark the Songkran-inspired music festival’s first-ever expansion into Thailand since debuting in South Korea in 2015 with a focus on Korean hip-hop and EDM music.

Waterbomb Bangkok isn’t the only music festival taking place in Bangkok on the weekend of April 13. Also slated to take place concurrently are the debut of Rolling Loud Thailand, as well as returning Songkran festivals S2O Festival and Siam Songkran Festival.

In other recent news, BLACKPINK have announced two new concerts in Bangkok, set to take place in May. The announcement comes a month after the four-piece K-pop group kicked off their ‘BORN PINK’ Asia tour in Bangkok with two back-to-back sold-out shows in the city.