Wave to Earth announce Singapore stop of ‘The First Era’ tour

South Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth have announced a new Singapore stop of their ‘The First Era’ tour.

Today (December 7), Wave to Earth announced their first-ever Singapore concert , set to take place on 4 March, 2024 at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets for the show will go on sale next Monday (December 11) at 10am local time via Ticketmelon.

There are three ticket tiers for the band’s upcoming Singapore show: VIP at SGD270, including a CAT 1 standing ticket and VIP benefits; an ordinary CAT 1 standing ticket at SGD140; CAT2 seating ticket at SGD120.

According to Ticketmelon, the VIP benefits are an earlier entry time as compared to general tickets, as well a meet and greet session with Wave to Earth. Other benefits include a poster signing session, a concert card and a photograph with the band in groups of five.

Wave to Earth, featuring Kim Daniel, Shin Donggyu and Cha Soonjong, made their debut in 2019 with the song ‘wave’. Earlier this year, the trip dropped their first studio album, ‘0.1 flaws and all’, featuring the viral hit song ‘Bad’.

