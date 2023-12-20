Wave to Earth announces “full scale concert” in Manila for 2024

South Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth have announced a new Manila stop of their ‘The First Era’ tour.

Today (December 20), Wave to Earth announced that they will be playing the New Frontier Theatre in Manila, the Philippines on March 11, 2024 as part of their ‘The First Era’ tour.

Tickets for the show, presented by Wilbros Live, will go on sale this Saturday (December 23) at 11am local time via TicketNet PH. Tickets are available in five different tiers, starting from PHP2,800 to PHP5,000.

Hello MANILA! 🇵🇭 We are bringing our new full scale concert "THE FIRST ERA CONCERT" on March 11 at the New Frontier Theater. Tickets will go on-sale December 23 at 11AM via https://t.co/qOqPvw2rmE. Follow @WilbrosLive for more details. pic.twitter.com/BoLuoDUBdx — wave to earth (@wave_to_earth) December 20, 2023

Advertisement

Wave to Earth’s upcoming ‘The First Era’ show in Manila will be their first headlining concert in the city. Last month, the trio appeared at the On Music Festival, alongside EXO’s Suho, soloist Seori and other South Korean artists.

Earlier this month, Wave to Earth also announced a Singapore stop of their ‘The First Era’ tour. It’ll take place on 4 March, 2024 at the Capitol Theatre, with tickets on sale now.

In other touring news, South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo has announced the dates and cities for his upcoming ‘Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator’ solo tour of Asia in 2024.

Elsewhere, EXO member Chanyeol has added new dates to his ‘The Eternity’ fancon tour in Asia, with shows in Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta in the first quarter of 2024.

Plus, boyband SHINee will bring their ongoing ‘SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination’ tour to Singapore and Hong Kong in March of 2024. More details in the link here.