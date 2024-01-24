Wave to Earth announce Asia and Europe legs of 2024 ‘flaws and all’ world tour

South Korean band Wave to Earth have announced the Asia and Europe legs of their upcoming 2024 ‘flaws and all’ world tour.

Today (January 24), Wave to Earth revealed the the first 13 dates of their brand-new 2024 ‘flaws and all’ world tour. It will kick off in Asia on March 18 with a concert in Hong Kong, before the band head to Taipei and Tokyo in the same week.

Thereafter, the trio will bring their 2024 ‘flaws and all’ world tour to Europe, starting with a show in Milan, Italy on March 28. In the same month, the band will also perform in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Wave to Earth’s 2024 ‘flaws and all’ Europe tour will continue into April, with shows in Germany, the Netherlands, France and more. Notably, the trek will feature three concerts in the United Kingdom, in the cities of Glasgow, Manchester and London.

Wave to Earth have yet to announce the venue and ticketing details of their upcoming 2024 ‘flaws and all’ world tour. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information and updates.

The dates for Wave to Earth’s 2024 ‘flaws and all’ world tour are:

MARCH 2024

18: Hong Kong, China

21: Taipei, Taiwan

24: Tokyo, Japan

28: Milan, Italy

30: Copenhagen, Denmark

APRIL 2024

02: Frankfurt, Germany

03: Brussels, Belgium

05: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

07: Glasgow, United Kingdom

08: Manchester, United Kingdom

10: London, United Kingdom

12: Paris, France

wave to earth | ‘flaws and all’ World Tour 🌊 Finally, we are announcing our Asia & Europe tour 🔥#flawsandalltour pic.twitter.com/TgHX2m4WNS — wave to earth (@wave_to_earth) January 24, 2024

The newly announced ‘flaws and all’ world tour will kick-off shortly after Wave to Earth wrap up their upcoming ‘The First Era’ Asia tour. That trek will feature eight shows in Southeast Asia, including countries such as the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

