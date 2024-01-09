Wave to Earth announce Jakarta concert in February 2024

South Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth have announced that they are bringing their ‘The First Era’ tour to Jakarta, Indonesia.

Today (December 27), Wave to Earth announced that they will be performing a show at the Uptown Park Summarecon Mall Serpong, in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 29, 2024. It’ll be part of the band’s ongoing ‘The First Era’ tour.

Tickets for the newly added show will go on sale on January 9 at 1pm local time via the official Wave to Earth Indonesia website. They are available in three tiers: CAT 2 at IDR658,000; CAT1 at IDR858,000; VIP Package at IDR2,388,000.

Notably, the VIP package will include a CAT1 ticket with access to a special line for venue entrance, a meet and greet with Wave to Earth, a photograph with the band, a poster signing session and more.

Hello Indonesia! We are coming to see you on 29 Feb, Wave To Earth Live In Jakarta 🙂

Tickets go on sale: January 9th @ 1:00 PM(Indonesia time)

Ticket Link: https://t.co/ti5ghUfc8Qhttps://t.co/ti5ghUfc8Q pic.twitter.com/HGy8nC6yCN — wave to earth (@wave_to_earth) January 8, 2024

In late-December 2023, the band added a second date to the Manila stop of their ‘The First Era’ tour due to “demand” after the first date sold out. Tickets for the new stop are on sale now.

Last month, Wave to Earth also announced a Singapore stop of their ‘The First Era’ tour. It’ll take place on 4 March, 2024 at the Capitol Theatre, with tickets on sale now.

