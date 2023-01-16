Sepia Times, The Sundown, and Three Legged Men comment on removal from Wavy Baby Festival

Three Cebu-based acts have issued statements after changes to Careless Music’s Wavy Baby Festival lineup led to them not being able to perform at the festival, held on January 13 and 14 in Cebu, Philippines.

The Sundown were the first of the three acts to post their statement on January 14. Originally slated to perform on the first day of the festival, they ended up citing “reasons beyond their control” as to why their set did not push through. They also expressed that they are “deeply disappointed” that they were “unable to deliver the show that [they] had planned.” The band thanked their fans for waiting for the band to perform despite the venue and weather situation.

To all of you, pic.twitter.com/tCDz8QWxgb — The Sundown (@thesundownph) January 13, 2023

Advertisement

Alt-pop duo Sepia Times followed by posting their own statement in the afternoon of January 14. They shared that they were supposed to open the show on day one, and were already at the venue before being cut from the lineup.

Finally, Three Legged Men published their statement on the same day, citing that they also would not be pushing through with their performance due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

It is what it is. Pit Senyor. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/eK6HzHyEyp — Three Legged Men (@ThreeLeggedMen) January 14, 2023

The Wonggoys were also slated to play on Day 2, but did not appear on the updated lineup posted by Careless Music. They have not issued a statement as of press time.

Changes to the lineup were made on January 13 as inclement weather in Cebu forced the organisers to delay the start of the festival. Acts that were supposed to perform on day one such as Manila’s SOS, Filipino-Canadian rap duo Manila Grey, and James Reid were moved to Day 2 instead.

Advertisement

The changes in Wavy Baby Festival’s lineup had caused an uproar on social media, with Cebuano artists and fans alike commenting on the issue. Cebu-based folk musician and guitarist of The Sundown Vincent Eco commented on the issue in a mix of Bisaya and English, saying “Yet again, [brands] will hold concerts in Cebu but Cebu bands were made disposable.”

Yet again magpaconcert sa cebu pero himoon og disposable bands ang cebu bands. Posted by Vincent James Eco on Friday, January 13, 2023

Some Cebuanos commented on the lack of a statement from the music label explaining the sudden changes in lineup. Users expressed their discontent with Cebu-based acts being dropped during Sinulog, the province’s biggest cultural festival.

wavy baby still haven’t released a statement about the allegations of disrespecting local cebuano acts an entire day after the shows that’s crazy baby where’s the accountability baby — celine | surface dyan and armand! (@glassdelusions) January 15, 2023

Careless Music have yet to comment on the lineup changes and the effect it has had on the Cebu bands on the bill. NME has reached out to Careless Music for comment.

In other news, Careless Music announced that entry for day one would be free after inclement weather forced them to delay the start of the festival. However, priority was still given to existing ticket holders.