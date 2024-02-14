Waxahatchee shares new single ‘Bored’ and announces 2024 UK and European tour dates

Waxahatchee has dropped the new single ‘Bored’, as well as revealed details of a UK and European tour. Check out the track and newly-shared dates below.

Arriving today (February 14), the new single marks the second teaser of Katie Crutchfield’s new album, ‘Tigers Blood’ – her sixth LP and follow-up to 2020’s ‘St. Cloud’. Set to arrive on March 22, it also marks her first release under her new label home, ANTI-.

In the new country-inspired track, it is MJ Lenderman’s guitar and Nick Bockrath’s pedal steel that take the reins, as Crutchfield shares her stunning vocal melodies over the top.

“Take it easy, honey/ Catch me toeing the line/ Lost in a role I play/ Stuck in a video game/ Armed with a safety pin/ Overly confident, my skin is airy thin/ But my game is rigged to win,” she sings at the start.

Check out the song below, as well as the Corbett Jones-directed music video, which sees Waxahatchee perform at the Devil’s Backbone Tavern in Texas.

“I feel like my comfort zone when writing songs lies somewhere on the emotional spectrum of sadness and heartache. Writing from a place of happiness scares me. Too earnest. Anger scares me even more,” said Crutchfield of the new track.

“I wrote ‘Bored’ about one of those situations where anger was called for and was the only authentic place from which to write about what I was experiencing. It was a challenge for me and ‘Bored’ is the end result.”

As well as dropping the new song, the Alabama-born, Kansas City-based singer has also shared details of a tour across the UK and Europe.

Set to kick off later this year, the new dates come as an expansion to her previously announced ‘Tigers Blood’ tour, which will start with a North American leg and an opening night in the singer’s Kansas City hometown.

The new run of dates commences with a slot at Paradiso in Amsterdam on July 11, before continuing with slots in Cologne, Hamburg, Schorndorf and Zurich across the month. The last of the European dates will be held at La Maroquinerie in Paris on July 22.

From there, Waxahatchee will wrap up the live dates with seven gigs across England, Scotland and Ireland. The first of which will take place at the Chalk venue in Brighton (July 24), followed by a headline date at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London the following night (25).

Further dates include shows in Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow, and conclude with a slot at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast on July 31 and Dublin’s Vicar Street on August 1.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (February 16). Find a full list of new dates below, and visit here to buy tickets.

Waxahatchee’s UK and European tour dates for 2024 are:

JULY

11 – Amsterdam, Paradiso (Netherlands)

12 – Cologne, Gebaude 9 (Germany)

13 – Hamburg, Mojo Club (Germany)

17 – Schorndorf, Club Manufaktur (Germany)

21 – Zurich, Bogen F (Switzerland)

22 – Paris, La Maroquinerie (France)

24 – Brighton, Chalk

25 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

27 – Manchester, New Century

29 – Leeds, Leeds Irish Centre

30 – Glasgow, QMU

31 – Belfast, Empire Music Hall

August

1 – Dublin, Vicar Street

Announcing the new album last month, a press release stated that in this LP Crutchfield “emerges as a powerhouse – an ethnologist of the self – forever dedicated to revisiting her wins and losses” and sees her “arriving at revelations” and not holding them back.

It was also revealed that a majority of the songs were written during what the singer called a “hot hand spell,” while on tour near the end of 2022. She reunited with her ‘St. Cloud’ producer, Brad Cook and collaborated with new colleagues such as MJ Lenderman and Spencer Tweedy.

‘Right Back To It’ was released as the album’s first single.