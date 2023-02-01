WayV announce March fanmeet in Manila

WayV, the Chinese subunit of boyband NCT, will be heading to the Philippines this March to hold a fanmeet in support of their new mini-album ‘Phantom’.

WayV will hold their fanmeet at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila this March 26 as part of their 2023 ‘Phantom’ Fanmeeting Tour. Five of the group’s seven members, namely Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yang Yang, will be attending the fanmeeting, though the official WayV social media channels did not offer an explanation for the absence of member WinWin, while member Lucas is still on hiatus.

Ticketing details for the fanmeet have yet to be announced.

WayV most recently performed in the Philippines in October last year as part of the I-Pop U 2022 concert in Manila, which also featured fellow NCT sub-unit NCT Dream, 10-piece Woollim Entertainment act Golden Child as well as Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes,. Notably, members Ten and WinWin were unable to perform at the concert due to “health problems”, with member Lucas also not in attendance as he was on hiatus from all activities.

The group released the music video for the recent B-side ‘Good Life’ from their fourth mini-album ‘Phantom’ earlier this year in January. The eight-track mini-album was released on December 28 alongside its titular lead single and also includes new B-sides like ‘Diamonds Only’, ‘Broken Love’, ‘Bounce Back’ and ‘Try My Luck’.

The mini-album was the first new music released by WayV in nearly two years following their third mini-album ‘Kick Back’ in March 2021. Inactive member Lucas became embroiled in controversy a few months after that release, resulting in his ongoing hiatus from both WayV and his other activities in NCT and supergroup SuperM.

It is unclear if and when Lucas will rejoin WayV’s activities.