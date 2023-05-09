WayV to hold Fanmeeting Tour ‘Phantom’ in Singapore

WayV, the Chinese sub-group of K-pop boyband NCT, have announced the Singapore stop of their Fanmeeting Tour ‘Phantom’.

WayV will hold the Singapore stop of their fanmeet at The Star Theatre at 6pm on June 2, as part of their 2023 Fanmeeting Tour ‘Phantom’. It’s the boyband’s fourth stop in Southeast Asia, following Manila in March, and Bangkok and Jakarta in April.

According to WayV’s official Twitter account, only five of the group’s seven members will be attending the fanmeeting: namely Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery and YangYang. The boyband did not offer an explanation for the absence of member WinWin, while member Lucas is still on hiatus.

Ticketing details for WayV’s upcoming Fanmeeting Tour ‘Phantom’ in Singapore have yet to be announced. Keep your eyes on this page for the latest updates.

WayV’s ongoing Fanmeeting Tour ‘Phantom’ is in support of their December 2019 mini-album of the same name. The project came nearly two years after their last release, March 2021’s ‘Kick Back’.

Inactive member Lucas became embroiled in controversy a few months after ‘Kick Back’, resulting in his ongoing hiatus from both WayV and his other activities in NCT and supergroup SuperM.

In other touring news, K-pop boyband ATEEZ have announced the Asia dates for their ongoing ‘Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour, which features a stop in Singapore. The tour will also bring to the boyband to Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok and more.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE are set to embark on their 2023 ‘I am FREE-TY’ world tour soon. It currently features three shows in Asia, with more dates set to be announced in the future.