WayV’s Kun injures his ankle, to wear a cast for upcoming activities

Kun of Chinese boyband WayV will be carrying out upcoming activities in a cast and a wheelchair after sustaining an ankle injury.

Today (April 17), Label V, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment, announced through WayV’s official Weibo account that Kun had recently suffered an ankle injury.

The agency said that he had since visited the hospital for treatment, and that aside from his ankle, there is no other issue to his overall health. However, in order for protection and faster recovery, Kun will have to wear a cast for the time being.

Label V also noted that, while the “health and safety” of Kun is their top priority, the singer has also expressed “strong desire” to participate in all of the boyband’s planned activities.

“Following discussions with medical staff, Kun will wear a cast and use a wheelchair to carry out the upcoming ‘WayV Fanmeeting Tour: Phantom’ dates.”

WayV kicked off their ‘WayV Fanmeeting Tour: Phantom’ in February with show at the Kyunghee University in Seoul, South Korea. They later held a show in the Philippines and two in Thailand in late-March and early-April.

The boyband are set to hold the next stop of their ‘WayV Fanmeeting Tour: Phantom’ in Jakrata, Indonesia, at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition on April 29. Following which, they will head to Hong Kong’s KITEC Star Hall in May.