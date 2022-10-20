WayV’s Ten and WinWin to sit out of I-Pop U 2022 in Manila due to “health problems”

WayV members Ten and WinWin will not be present at the upcoming I-Pop U 2022 concert in Manila due to “health problems”.

Philippines-based event organisers DNM Entertainment relayed an announcement from SM Entertainment yesterday (October 19) on social media that WayV members Ten and WinWin will be sitting out of the forthcoming I-Pop U 2022 show in Manila – scheduled for October 21 – due to health issues.

“Due to health problems, Ten and WinWin [are] inevitably unable to participate in the I-Pop U 2022 Manila performance, in which they are scheduled to participate on October 21, 2022 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum,” the notice read.

“In addition, please encourage and comfort the four artists who will still participate in the performance,” SM Entertainment’s statement concluded. The China-based NCT sub-unit is completed by Yangyang, Xiaojun, Hendery and Kun, while bandmate Lucas is currently on an ongoing hiatus from all activities.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: We understand the importance of the health of the artists, and we wish for the speedy recovery of TEN and WINWIN. We thank you for your understanding and ask for your continued support for this event and for all the artists involved.#IPOPUMNL22 #WayV pic.twitter.com/YFMSpNNlJy — DNM Entertainment (@dnmentph) October 19, 2022

Aside from WayV, I-Pop U 2022’s line-up of artists include fellow NCT sub-unit NCT Dream, 10-piece Woollim Entertainment act Golden Child as well as Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes, as announced last month. Tickets for the show are still on sale via Ticketnet physical branches across the Philippines as well as on its official website.

WayV’s last project together was their 2021 mini-album ‘Kick Back’, which featured six tracks, including a title track of the same name as well as a Korean-language version of the same song.

In other NCT news, sub-unit NCT 127 became the first K-pop act to appear and perform on American talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show last week (October 11) with their recent single ‘2 Baddies’, the lead single off their fourth studio album of the same name. The album marked the boyband’s first album in nearly a year, with their last record being October 2021’s ‘Favorite’, which itself was a repackage of ‘Sticker’ in September that year.