WayV’s WinWin will not join the boyband at KCON Hong Kong

WinWin of WayV will not be present with the rest of his bandmates at the upcoming KCON Hong Kong.

The official WayV X (formerly Twitter) account published a brief notice on March 2, announcing WinWin’s absence from the forthcoming event. While not much detail was provided regarding the circumstances behind his absence, SM Entertainment wrote that this was due to an “overlapping schedule”.

“We would like to express our deepest apologies to those who have looked forward to the event and have showed their support,” the statement concluded. “Thank you for your understanding.”

Advertisement

WayV, the Chinese-based sub-unit of NCT, were announced as part of KCON Hong Kong’s performing line-up as early as February 7, and are slated to make an appearance at the event on Day 1, which falls on March 30.

[Notice] We regret to inform you that WINWIN will be unable to attend KCON HONG KONG 2024 due to an overlapping schedule. We would like to express our deepest apologies to those who have looked forward to the event and have showed their support. Thank you for your… — WayV (@WayV_official) March 2, 2024

Other acts set to perform alongside the boyband include aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, Choi Yena and more on the same day. Day 2, which will take place on March 31, will feature performances by ATEEZ, Day6, VIVIZ, ZEROBASEONE and more. Check this page for more information about ticketing and more.

The upcoming KCON Hong Kong 2024, which will take place at the AsiaWorld-Expo, will be the first time the annual K-pop festival is held in the East Asian city. The popular event will also return to Japan, Los Angeles and Saudi Arabia this year, alongside an additional Europe instalment.

In other WayV news, the group are scheduled to release new music sometime in the second quarter of 2024, as stated in SM Entertainment’s Earnings Release report published for the final quarter of 2023.

That document previewed a slew of planned music releases for its artists in 2024’s second quarter. However, the exact details about WayV’s comeback have yet to be disclosed.