Organiser of Jakarta K-pop festival We All Are One accused of stealing ticket sale proceeds and arrested

Park Jai Hyun, the CEO of Indonesian K-pop festival We All Are One organisers PT Coution Live, has been arrested over accusations he stole the festival’s ticket sale proceeds.

The festival was supposed to take place on November 11 and 12 in Jakarta with a line-up featuring ASTRO, GOT7’s BamBam and Youngjae, and many more. It was postponed a week before the show date after the festival organisers said that the tragedy in Itaewon last month had raised “high concern from the promoter and also the artists”. The festival was postponed to January 28 and 29, and ticket refunds were offered.

According to a Detik report on November 23, Indonesian immigration authorities arrested PT Coution Live CEO Jai Hyun Park in South Jakarta the day prior following a police report made by an individual named Derpita Gultom accusing the CEO of fraud. Gultom, a K-pop fan and one of the sponsors of the event, had reportedly transferred more than IDR340 million in funds to PT Couton Live on October 7, according to Suara.

According to an official statement from the immigration authorities, Park faces charges of fraud and violation of a residence permit in Indonesia, having entered the country using a Visa On Arrival instead of a work permit. Four other South Koreans who were part of the organising team for the festival were also arrested.

“Right now, we are still investigating the case and we are conducting an examination of the relevant parties. I urge the public to be careful with fraud through K-Pop concerts like this,” Acting Director General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana said.

NME has contacted PT Coution Live for comment.

Festival vendor PT Visi Musik Indonesia has supported Gultom’s claims, telling Detik: “While preparations for the concert were still in progress, director Park gave an order to withdraw part of the proceeds from the festival’s sales from tiket.com. The money was supposed to be used to make payment for the event that was then set to be held on November 11-12, 2022.”

“However, when PT Visi Musik Indonesia attempted to collect payment for its fieldwork services, we were met with an unwelcome response by director Park and were not paid,” a spokesperson claimed to the outlet.

PT Visi Musik Indonesia director Rizky Triadi alleged: “The ticket sales have reached losses of approximately IDR7 million. And almost half of those funds have been withdrawn by director Park. It’s still in the reporting stage now.”