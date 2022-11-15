Indonesia’s ‘We All Are One’ announces refund details following postponement

K-pop concert ‘We All Are One’ in Indonesia – headlined by GOT7’s BamBam and Youngjae – has shared details on ticket refund options following the announcement of the show’s postponement.

The festival which was scheduled to take place this past weekend, has been moved to January 28 to 29. The festival will also feature EXO’s Chen and ASTRO, along with seven other K-pop acts.

The postponement, which was announced a week before the showdate, follows the recent tragedy in Itaewon during Halloween. “There is a high concern from the promoter and also the artist about the crushing accident, and we are expressing our condolences for the Itaewon accident worldwide,” festival organisers said on social media.

Now, the organisers have written that they take full responsibility over the refund for those who cannot attend the concert on its new dates. As such, they clarified that other parties as well as ticketing platform tiket.com will not be involved in any process of the refund.

They also apologised for the inconvenience brought about by the concert postponement and promised to process everything quickly. In a separate post, they revealed that they are currently in discussion regarding each performers’ schedule and will try not to change anyone in the lineup.

Earlier this month, London K-pop festival K.FLEX announced its cancellation in light of the Itaewon tragedy. “We know our fans will be disappointed, as are we, but we truly feel it’s the right decision, and our thoughts and prayers remain with those affected,” organisers wrote on social media.