We Are Scientists, The Futureheads and more to play Joey Ramone tribute livestream

A host of bands will come together for a livestreamed gig in tribute to late Ramones frontman Joey Ramone.

The like of Creeper, We Are Scientists, The Futureheads and Kathryn Williams have signed up for the event, which takes place on March 28 from 8pm until late.

The show will be preceded by Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties of the band’s first two albums, their 1976 self-titled debut, and 1977’s ‘Leave Home’

Ramone, who died aged 49 in 2001 after a seven year battle with lymphoma, would have turned 70 this year.

The night is raising money for charities researching lymphoma, as well as obsessive compulsive disorder, from which Ramone also suffered. Tickets are available here, on a pay-what-you-want basis.

“Born May 19, 1951 in Queens, New York, US of A, if lymphoma hadn’t taken him from the world on April 15th, 2001, this year Jeffrey Ross Hyman – Joey Ramone – would be turning 70-years-old,” reads a description for the event.

“To celebrate this greatest of men – and to raise money for lymphoma and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder research, two illnesses that impacted Joey’s life in the most significant of ways – this event will see many of Joey’s greatest compositions performed by many of today’s greatest bands.

A number of limited edition art prints featuring a portrait of Ramone are also for sale in aid of the event. You can find them here.

Ramones’ discography continues to provide fertile grounds for cover versions. Last December, PINS shared a downbeat take on the band’s 1987 Christmas single ‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight).

In August, meanwhile IDLES took on Ramones’ ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ among a number of covers at their livestreamed Abbey Road performance.