Indonesia’s We The Fest announces dates for 2023 festival

Indonesia’s We The Fest has revealed the dates for its 2023 event this July.

Organisers Ismaya Live revealed the dates at the tail-end of the official aftermovie for its successful 2022 edition, with this year’s festival now set to take place from July 21 to 23. The organisers have not confirmed the exact venue for the festival, but have confirmed that it will take place in Jakarta.

Ticketing details for the 2023 festival have not yet been revealed as of the time of writing, but will be made available via the We The Fest website.

The 2022 edition of We The Fest saw Beabadoobee, Jeremy Zucker, Oh Wonder, Pink Sweats, R3HAB, Swae Lee, Offset, Jackson Wang and CL performing alongside local acts including Pamungkas, Ardhito Pramono, Danilla, Dewa 19 (with Ello), Tulus and more. Held at the GBK Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta from September 23 to 25, last year’s edition of the festival was also the first to be held since 2019 following the lifting of coronavirus public health measures early last year.

In a three-star review of the event, NME praised performances from Lyodra, producer trio Laleilmanino, Teddy Adhitya and Rendy Pandugo, though the lack of interaction between the international performers and the audience was noted as a drawback. While the festival was safe and solid, writer Felix Martua summarised; “However, considering what the festival has achieved in its previous editions and the thoroughly saturated festival market in Indonesia now, “solid” simply doesn’t cut it anymore.”

In other recent festival news in Indonesia, the Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival has announced its return later this year in June. The 2023 edition of Java Jazz is set to be held at the JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta this June 2 to 4, with line-up and ticketing details still to come.

The 2022 edition featured the likes of Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani featuring Ron King Big Band, Maliq & D’Essentials, Afgan, Danilla Riyadi, Lomba Sihir, Romantic Echoes and more performing alongside international headliners JoJo, The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard, and Grammy-Award winner and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton.