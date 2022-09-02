Offset, Swae Lee, What So Not and more round up We The Fest 2022 lineup

With less than a month to go, We The Fest has finally revealed the complete lineup for its grand return from September 23 to 25.
The newly announced final lineup now features the additions of headliners Offset and Swae Lee, who also join previously announced top-billers Jackson Wang and CL. Other newly announced names include Basboi and more.
Check out the complete lineup below.
The rest of the previously announced lineup features the likes of Jackson Wang, CL, Beabadoobee, Oh Wonder, R3HAB, Pink Sweats, Snakehips, Shallou, Surf Mesa, Raisa, Tulus, Afgan, Dewa 19 ft. Ello, Isyana Sarasvati, Lyodra, Bilal Indrajaya, Gangga, Hondo, Pamungkas, Perunggu, Sore, The Adams and Zack Tabudlo.
More acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks. We The Fest is slated to take place from September 23 to September 25 at the GBK Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta.
Tickets to We The Fest 2022 are now on sale and can be purchased here for local festival attendees. International ticketing – which is typically available about a month before the festival takes place – has yet to be announced.
The complete lineup for We The Fest 2022 is:
Offset
Swae Lee
CL
Jackson Wang
What So Not
Bag Raiders
Beabadoobee
Oh Wonder
R3HAB
Pink Sweats
Shallou
Snakehips
Surf Mesa
Afgan
Raisa
Isyana Sarasvati
Dewa 19 ft. Ello
Lyodra
Tulus
Bilal Indrajaya
Gangga
Hondo
Pamungkas
Perunggu
Sore
The Adams
Zack Tabudlo
Laleilmanino
Maliq & D’Essentials
Vidi Aldiano
Ali
Ardhito Pramono
Basboi
Danilla
Hindia
Hursa
IDGITAF
Monkey To Millionaire
Nadin Amizah
Oslo Ibrahim
Petra Sihombing
Rendy Pandugo
SCALLER
Teddy Adhitya