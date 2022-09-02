Offset, Swae Lee, What So Not and more round up We The Fest 2022 lineup

With less than a month to go, We The Fest has finally revealed the complete lineup for its grand return from September 23 to 25.

The newly announced final lineup now features the additions of headliners Offset and Swae Lee, who also join previously announced top-billers Jackson Wang and CL. Other newly announced names include Basboi and more.

Check out the complete lineup below.

The rest of the previously announced lineup features the likes of Jackson Wang, CL, Beabadoobee, Oh Wonder, R3HAB, Pink Sweats, Snakehips, Shallou, Surf Mesa, Raisa, Tulus, Afgan, Dewa 19 ft. Ello, Isyana Sarasvati, Lyodra, Bilal Indrajaya, Gangga, Hondo, Pamungkas, Perunggu, Sore, The Adams and Zack Tabudlo.

More acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks. We The Fest is slated to take place from September 23 to September 25 at the GBK Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta.

Tickets to We The Fest 2022 are now on sale and can be purchased here for local festival attendees. International ticketing – which is typically available about a month before the festival takes place – has yet to be announced.

The complete lineup for We The Fest 2022 is:

Offset

Swae Lee

CL

Jackson Wang

What So Not

Bag Raiders

Beabadoobee

Oh Wonder

R3HAB

Pink Sweats

Shallou

Snakehips

Surf Mesa

Afgan

Raisa

Isyana Sarasvati

Dewa 19 ft. Ello

Lyodra

Tulus

Bilal Indrajaya

Gangga

Hondo

Pamungkas

Perunggu

Sore

The Adams

Zack Tabudlo

Laleilmanino

Maliq & D’Essentials

Vidi Aldiano

Ali

Ardhito Pramono

Basboi

Danilla

Hindia

Hursa

IDGITAF

Monkey To Millionaire

Nadin Amizah

Oslo Ibrahim

Petra Sihombing

Rendy Pandugo

SCALLER

Teddy Adhitya