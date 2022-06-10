We The Fest tickets on sale tonight, lineup announcement to come “soon”

We The Fest is opening up ticket sales in advance of its first lineup announcements, which the Indonesian music festival says it will share “soon”.

The music festival is set to take place from 23 to 25 September in Jakarta. It announced that tickets would be available for purchase starting tonight (June 10) 7pm Jakarta time following a month of silence after announcing its return in 2022.

The organisers also promised that they would be unveiling their Phase 1 lineup “soon”, urging interested festivalgoers to “secure those tickets by then as they tend to go quickly”.

The last in-person edition of We The Fest was held in 2019 at the Jakarta International Expo with headliners Rae Sremmurd and Troye Sivan. Due to coronavirus public health safety measures, the 2020 edition was cancelled, leading the organisers to hold a virtual festival in September that year with a line-up that included Lewis Capaldi, Masego, Pamungkas, Kunto Aji and more.

We The Fest promoter Ismaya Live, also the organiser behind Djakarta Warehouse Project, first revealed back in January that it was planning to hold an in-person music festival in 2022.

We The Fest joins a slew of Indonesian music festivals announced for 2022 following the lifting of public health safety measures. Flavs Festival, JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang are just some of the fests taking place in coming months. International artists returning to the country for concerts include Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.