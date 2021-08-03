Watch Weeekly’s whimsical teaser for ‘Holiday Party’ MV

Weeekly have released a music video teaser for ‘Holiday Party’, the title track of their upcoming mini-album ‘Play Game: Holiday’.

The music video for ‘Holiday Party’ is expected to be released tomorrow (August 4), alongside the girl group’s forthcoming five-song mini-album ‘Play Game: Holiday’. The project will be their second release of 2021, following ‘We Play’, which featured the viral TikTok hit ‘After School’.

Advertisement

Last month, Weeekly sat down with NME for a chat about their KCON:TACT debut, going viral and their first year together. Member Monday said during the exclusive interview that she wanted to give fans “hope and comfort” through their music, noting that “there’s a kind of consolation that makes you forget your pain and sadness with a smile”.

Weeekly first made their debut on the K-pop scene in May 2020 with the mini-album ‘We Are’. The project, which featured the single ‘Tag Me’, peaked at number 16 on the Gaon Albums Chart and has since sold over 21,000 copies in South Korea.

In other K-pop news, South Korean girl group Red Velvet have finally shared a teaser for their long-awaited and highly anticipated comeback ‘Queendom’. The record will feature six songs and is due out August 16 at 6pm KST.

Meanwhile, soloist Somi has opened out about the year-long wait for her latest single ‘Dumb Dumb’ and hinted at plans for future releases. “I spent the past year practicing and recording a lot of songs apart from ‘Dumb Dumb’,” the singer said. “We’ve finished all the recording process, and there’s a lot more coming.”