Weezer announce headlining set for Bali’s Road to Now Playing Festival

Weezer have revealed a second Indonesian tour date this November as part of Bali’s Road to Now Playing Festival showcases.

The American rock band will perform a headlining set on the tour date, which will be held on November 29. Further details such as venue and ticket prices have not been revealed as the organisers have yet to officially announce the concert.

Weezer’s announcement is the first news about the festival and its accompanying activities to emerge since the last edition was held in Bandung in 2019, and featured performances by the likes of NOAH, Raisa, Tulus and more.

Taking the jams to Jakarta for @SOUNDRENALlNE on 11/26 at Allianz Eco Park 🎶🎸 Tickets on sale now –> https://t.co/yoOllJtQXb + Performing our own show in Bali on 11/29 – ticket info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/GM0Yuepwcd — weezer (@Weezer) October 7, 2022

The announcement of Weezer’s Bali tour date follows news of the band joining the packed lineup of Soundrenaline Festival this November 26 and 27. The festival is set to feature a total of 18 international acts including Weezer, Mura Masa, The Ataris, Secondhand Serenade, Neck Deep, and FKJ, alongside Indonesian acts such as Barasuara, Burgerkill, The SIGIT and DeadSquad.

The festival will be held at Allianz Ecopark Ancol Jakarta. Tickets are on sale now via Tokopedia for IDR588,000.

Weezer released the ‘SZN’ EP ‘Autumn’ on September 22, the latest addition to their series of seasonally-themed EPs that is set to conclude with the upcoming ‘Winter’ EP. The ‘Autumn’ EP features a total of 21 tracks split over three discs and sees the band delving into dance rock, a genre they have found challenging before.

Frontman Rivers Cuomo previously shared that it was “really hard to make it both dance and rock and Weezer,” adding, “It’s very easy for that to turn into something that nobody likes.”

The ‘Spring’ and ‘Summer’ EPs were released in March and June. Weezer also released their latest studio album ‘Van Weezer’ in May.