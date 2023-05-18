Watch Weezer perform ‘Buddy Holly’ for striking writers outside of Paramount Studios

Weezer have become the latest band to show their support for striking writers in Hollywood amidst the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The band’s Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner joined striking writers at a picket line outside of Paramount Picture’s studio, where they performed an acoustic set to entertain the strikers.

A clip of the set, which was captured by striking Disney writer Brittney Jeng, shows Weezer performing their hit ‘Buddy Holly’ has strikers singalong. Per clips obtained by TMZ, Weezer also performed ‘Beverly Hills’ and ‘Island In The Sun’.

Jeng wrote on Twitter: “Thanks [Weezer] for keeping our spirits up and supporting the writers on the picket line! Best Day Ever!!!!”

What happened? This happened!!! Gah! Impromptu performance at the Paramount lot! Thanks @Weezer for keeping our spirits up and supporting the writers on the picket line! Best Day Ever!!!! #WritersStrike #WGAStrong #WGAstrike #weezer pic.twitter.com/iGhivf3RfF — Brittney Jeng (@PurpleBJenga) May 18, 2023

Earlier this month, Imagine Dragons surprised striking writers with an acoustic performance outside of Netflix’s headquarters, playing hits like ‘Radioactive’, ‘Whatever It Takes’ and ‘Enemy’.

Frontman Dan Reynolds shared his support for the writers, telling TMZ: “We just want fair compensation for people who put in the time and are incredible creators. We have many friends who are writers. The writers are the ones who make all of the magic happen. My greatest joy comes from these people — the writers.”

This is the first time in 15 years that Writers in Hollywood have gone on strike. WGA previously shared that the strike comes following six weeks of negotiations with Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony under the umbrella of the Californian trade association the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Snoop Dogg also shared his support for the strikers explaining that he didn’t understand how writers and musicians “can’t get paid” from “fucked up” streaming service payment models.