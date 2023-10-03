Weezer issue apology to Manila fans after Plus63 Festival postponed indefinitely

Weezer have issued a statement of apology to their fans in Manila after the city’s Plus63 Festival was postponed indefinitely.

Plus63 Festival, which was to take place at the SMDC Festival Grounds on Saturday, October 14, would have been headlined by Weezer, with supporting performances from the likes of Aminé, mxmtoon, Lola Amour and PlayerTwo.

Plus63 announced its “indefinite postponement” last night (October 2). “Plus63 Festival’s plans to expand to Manila this coming October 14, 2023 have not developed as we had originally envisioned and we are unable to deliver the Plus63 experience that our community has been accustomed to.”

“As a result, we are indefinitely postponing Plus63 Festival Manila until we can properly adn safely execute the Plus63 experience from start to finish. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this will cause. Sometimes things don’t turn out as planned and we are working harder to make sure our inaugural Plus63 Festival Manila will exceed expectations as we have always done in the past.”

The festival has also confirmed that ticket holders can either refund their tickets at the original point of purchase or hold on to their tickets for a rescheduled event. The festival also wrote that it is “preparing something bigger for 2024”.

Following news of the cancellation, Weezer took to social media to apologise to their fans in Manila, writing: “Manila, we’re so sorry Plus63 Festival was cancelled. We tried our best to find a place to do a headline show for you, but unfortunately it didn’t end up working out.”

The band also shared that they were “excited” to perform Rivers Cuomo’s recent cover of ‘Halik’ in Manila. “Hopefully we can find our way back to Manila soon,” they wrote in conclusion.

Apart from the now-scrapped Manila show, Weezer are slated to perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Singapore this month as part of their Asia Pacific tour dates.

Weezer most recently released four EPs throughout 2022, each titled after a season: ‘Summer’, ‘Winter’, ‘Autumn’ and ‘Spring’. All four EPs were part of a larger project, titled ‘SZNZ’ (pronounced ‘seasons’).