Weezer, Mura Masa and more added to Indonesia’s Soundrenaline Festival lineup

Indonesia’s Soundrenaline Festival has revealed that its international lineup is set to expand with the addition of Weezer, Mura Masa, Sheila Majid and more.

In a press conference held on October 6, as reported by Kompas, the organisers shared that a total of 18 international acts will perform at the festival, revealing Weezer, Mura Masa, Adoy, Secondhand Serenade, A Place To Bury, Ignite, The Ataris, and Sheila Majid as the latest additions to the festival lineup.

The acts will join previously announced international acts Neck Deep and Plain White T’s, as well as Japanese post-rock icons MONO. French electronic musician FKJ and Australian outfit Hollow Coves will also perform in a lineup that features the likes of Indonesia’s Barasuara, Burgerkill, The SIGIT, DeadSquad, Stars and Rabbit, and Polyester Embassy.

Soundrenaline Festival has yet to make an official announcement on their social media platforms, but teased the additions in a string of tweets following the press conference.

The festival will take place at Allianz Ecopark Ancol Jakarta, from 26 to 27 November 2022. Tickets are on sale now via Tokopedia for IDR588,000.

Held in Bali from 2015 to 2019, this year’s edition will take place in Jakarta due to the Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit being scheduled for November in Bali. The most recent edition was held in 2019, and featured performances from DeadSquad, Pee Wee Gaskins, Revenge The Fate, and more.

Due to pandemic restrictions in 2021, the festival held an online event titled ‘The Sound Is Back’, which featured sets from Pamungkas, Ramengvrl, Tulus, and Isyana Sarasvati among others.

Weezer most recently released the ‘SZN’ EP ‘Autumn’ on September 22. The latest addition to the band’s series of seasonally-themed EPs will conclude with a forthcoming ‘Winter’ EP, with all components representing both a different season and different eras in Weezer’s music.

The ‘Spring’ and ‘Summer’ EPs were released in March and June. Weezer also released their latest studio album ‘Van Weezer’ in May.

The currently-announced line-up for Soundrenaline Festival is:

Neck Deep

Plain White T’s

FKJ

Hollow Coves

MONO

Weezer

Secondhand Serenade

A Place To Bury

Ignite

The Ataris

Sheila Majid

Barasuara

Indra Lesmana Project

Potret

The Prediksi

Isyana Sarasvati

Goodnight Electric

Seringai

The SIGIT

Burgerkill

Pure Saturday

DeadSquad

The Upstairs

Stars And Rabbit

Tiket

Saint Loco

Mocca

Rocket Rockers

The Brandals

Feel Koplo

Ndarboy Genk

Rock N Roll Mafia

Mario Zwinkle

D’Cinnamons

Polyester Embassy