Weezer reportedly respond to billboard stunt with one of their own

Weezer have reportedly responded to a recent billboard stunt by buying one of their own, and leaving a message for the owners of the other billboard.

As reported in the Salt Lake City Tribune, social media creator Cory Hunter Winn purchased a billboard back in June that displayed Weezer’s name.

Winn co-owns a clothing store, Lucca, that sells shirts featuring the band but according to reports, he and his business partners are huge fans of the band and wanted to do something to pay homage to the band – hence buying the billboard.

Now, another billboard was purchased nearby which read: “Thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road. – Weezer.”

While Weezer haven’t yet officially confirmed whether or not they bought the billboard, they did post images of both billboards on social media, captioning the post: “How it started vs how it’s going.”

The band also later posted a video to TikTok with the caption: “We’re sending out a signal. Waiting on a callback from you @LUCCA” – directly contacting the clothing store.

According to the Tribune, owner Winn plans to buy another billboard in response. “We got to keep it simple for sure,” he said, “but we’ll do something good.”

You can see the posts below and Weezer’s first response here, followed by their TikTok post here.

Last month, Weezer shared the 21-track ‘Sznz: Autumn’, the latest drop in the band’s series of seasonally-themed EPs.

“‘Autumn’ is dance rock, which is not something we’ve traditionally been able to get away with,” Cuomo said about the record. “It’s really hard to make it both dance and rock and Weezer. It’s very easy for that to turn into something that nobody likes.”