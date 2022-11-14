Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo releases cover of Indonesian pop icon Chrisye’s ‘Anak Sekolah’

Weezer‘s Rivers Cuomo has released a cover of Indonesian pop icon Chrisye’s 1986 single ‘Anak Sekolah’.

The single was released on streaming platforms on November 8 and sees Cuomo singing in Bahasa Indonesia to raucous drums and guitars in a modern, upbeat take on the doo-wop flavoured original. Cuomo has not offered any reasons behind his taking up of the classic track, though he did release a tweet promoting the single with the succint caption “lit bro”.

Listen to Cuomo’s take on Chrisye’s ‘Anak Sekolah’ below.

Weezer are set to perform in Indonesia later this month as part of the packed lineup of Soundrenaline Festival this November 26 and 27. The festival is set to feature a total of 18 international acts including Mura Masa, The Ataris, Secondhand Serenade, Neck Deep, and FKJ, alongside Indonesian acts such as Barasuara, Burgerkill, The SIGIT and DeadSquad. Following their appearance at the festival, Weezer are set to perform at headlining set as part of Bali’s Road to Now Playing Festival showcases this November 29.

Weezer’s ‘SZN’ EP ‘Autumn’ was released on September 22. The EP is the latest addition to their series of seasonally-themed EPs that is set to conclude with the upcoming ‘Winter’ EP, and features a total of 21 tracks split over three discs and sees the band delving into dance rock, a genre they have found challenging before.

The ‘Spring’ and ‘Summer’ EPs were released in March and June. Weezer also released their latest studio album ‘Van Weezer’ in May.

An unheard song by Chrisye titled ‘Yang Kusayang’ was released earlier this year on March 25 to mark the 15th anniversary of the singer’s death. The song, which was reportedly written sometime in the ’80s, with Chrisye’s son Pasha Chrismansyah sharing, “…I think it seems like it’s from the era of the album that has a song titled ‘Kisah Cintaku’ [‘Jumpa Pertama’, released in 1988].”