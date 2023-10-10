Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo covers Singapore’s National Day anthem, ‘Home’

Weezer‘s frontman Rivers Cuomo has shared a stirring cover of Kit Chan’s iconic Singapore National Day theme song, ‘Home’ – listen to it below.

Ahead of Weezer’s scheduled concert at The Star Theatre tomorrow (October 11) in Singapore, Cuomo took to social media to share the cover, writing: “The Weezer bus is almost there, Singapore. Got a bit excited and made a cover of your ‘Home’. It’s your move, check it out!”

The Weezer bus is almost there, Singapore. Got a bit excited and made a cover of your 'Home'. It's your move, check it out! https://t.co/LxqtaVRoPB — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) October 9, 2023

‘Home’ was sung by Singaporean musician Kit Chan in 1998 and was co-written and composed with Dick Lee for that year’s National Day Parade. Since the song’s release, it has become arguably the most popular National Day theme song, and has been covered and/or performed at the annual National Day Parade almost every year since.

Tickets to Weezer’s October 11 concert at The Star Theatre in Singapore are still on sale and can be purchased here.

‘Home’ isn’t the first time Rivers Cuomo has covered a country’s native song ahead of a concert. Most recently, he released a cover of Filipino act Aegis’ ‘Halik’ ahead of the band’s now-cancelled headlining performance at Plus63 Festival Manila.

Following the news that Plus63 would be cancelled, Weezer issued an apology to their Filipino fans, writing: “Manila, we’re so sorry Plus63 Festival was cancelled. We tried our best to find a place to do a headline show for you, but unfortunately it didn’t end up working out.”