Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo joins Morgan Evans on ‘Country Outta My Girl’ remix

Weezer‘s Rivers Cuomo has teamed up with Australian country singer Morgan Evans for a remix of the latter’s ‘Country Outta My Girl’ – listen to it below.

The country-pop tune, the original of which was released back in September, hears Evans count the ways that his Southern transplant girlfriend has maintained her country roots.

“She’s a map dot with a welcome sign/ She’s a truck stop cherry Coke with ice/ Still reppin’ that Bobcat pride/ Still callin’ from an 865/ She’s a ragtop on a hand-me-down Jeep/ She’s a flat rock skippin’ ‘cross a creek/ She’s waffles with the chicken fried/ Hungover from a neon Friday night,” Evans sings on the first verse.

After Evans promises that “you can’t take the country outta my girl”, Cuomo counters with boasts about his city girl: “She’s a dumb fling with the tofu fried/ She’s an X-Box, on a Friday night/ She doesn’t give a damn about sports/ Not gettin’ in your four by four/ From LAX to BNA, every day/ Yeah, she’s singing.”

You can check out the track below:

Cuomo recently revealed that he’s built a streaming platform to host thousands of Weezer demos.

The tracks were originally released in 2020 as part of Cuomo’s “web programming class”.

Available to buy in era-bundles, the demos range from Cuomo’s musical ventures pre-Weezer all the way through to 2017’s ‘Pacific Daydream’. Now, he’s built an app to play those demos and called it Weezify. It’s available on the Apple Store and through Google Play.

The frontman has also launched Weezle, a version of Wordle that tasks fans with guessing a Weezer lyric in just six tries.

Announced via Twitter on Thursday (March 3), Cuomo shared that “if you like Wordle and Weezer, you’ll probably like Weezle“.

Meanwhile, Weezer celebrated their 30th anniversary last month, with the band sharing a throwback post to mark the occasion.