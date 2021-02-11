Weezer‘s Rivers Cuomo has revealed that he’s working on a film musical called Buddha Superstar, as well as providing an update on the group’s upcoming “four-album” project.

The Los Angeles band, whose latest record ‘OK Human’ arrived last month, recently said that their “next idea is a four-album set, where each LP corresponds to one of the four seasons”.

In a new interview with The Forty-Five, frontman Cuomo revealed that the overall project will carry the title ‘Weezer Seasons’, with each of its records comprising eight tracks.

“[The albums are] called ‘Spring’, ‘Summer’, ‘Fall’ and ‘Winter’,” he explained, revealing that the debut instalment will arrive on the first day of spring this year.

He also told the outlet that a musical movie is in the works, which is being helmed by a Broadway producer attached to Green Day’s American Idiot show.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I can’t believe it’s taken me this long,” Cuomo said. “I think I just needed somebody else to come along and really encourage me.”

The frontman recently described the spring instalment of ‘Weezer Seasons’ as “breezy island”. He also cited Franz Ferdinand as an inspiration for the autumn “dance rock” record, adding that the winter edition will channel “’90s singer-songwriters like Elliott Smith“.

Cuomo said last month that the European dates for Weezer’s Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy were still scheduled to go ahead this summer. The joint run of dates, which was due to hit the UK, Europe and US in 2020, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reviewing ‘OK Human’, NME wrote: “Weezer have delivered an album that’s intimate, thoughtful and resolutely human.