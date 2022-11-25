WEi members Kim Dong-han and Kang Seok-hwa injured in car accident

WEi members Kim Dong-han and Kang Seok-hwa are receiving treatment after they were injured in a car accident.

In a statement issued yesterday (November 24), WEi’s management agency OUI Entertainment reported that a vehicle transporting Kim and Kang had been involved in a minor collision. The statement added that both members, along with the staff who were riding with them, were immediately transported to the hospital for checkups and treatment.

The statement added that the offline fan signing event for WEi’s latest mini-album ‘Love Pt. 2 : Passion’, which was scheduled to take place on November 24 and November 27, has been postponed as a result.

Advertisement

“We ask for the generous understanding of fans as this is a decision made for the speedy recovery of the artists,” OUI Entertainment’s statement reads, as translated by Soompi. “The scheduled activities after that will be carried out depending on the artists’ recovery.”

A follow-up statement issued yesterday (November 24) added that, following a thorough examination at the hospital, Kim had reported feeling knee, back and muscle pain. Kang, meanwhile, reported feeling pelvic and muscle pain. Both members were prescribed medication and physical therapy.

The statement added that both members were also advised to rest during their treatment. Schedules for the group’s future promotional activities will be dictated by both members’ recovery.

WEi are currently promoting their fifth mini-album, ‘Love Pt. 2 : Passion’, which was released in October. That record was led by title track ‘Spray’, which features lyrics penned by member Jang Dae-hyeon.