Weird Genius and Violette Wautier share emotional new single, ‘Future Ghost’

Indonesian electronic music trio Weird Genius and Thai-Belgian singer-songwriter Violette Wautier have shared a collaborative single titled ‘Future Ghost’.

The track was released today (September 10) and marks the first time the artists have worked together.

What results is a charged EDM track that sees Waultier wrestling with regret and pain over a supersized melodic drop.

A music video by Vicky Firdaus aka Creamypandaxx – shot in Bali and Thailand – will premiere tonight at 9pm.

Listen to ‘Future Ghost’ below.

“‘Future Ghost’ is our take on making something that is very emotional to us and a contrast to our usual upbeat EDM sound,” explains Weird Genius in a press statement.

“We’re super excited to be able to work with Violette. Her voice fits exactly how we pictured it when we first had ideas for the track.” The duo explained that the collaboration was nurtured entirely online due to ongoing COVID restrictions.

“We really wish we could meet her in person but we’re still glad everything wrapped up really well!” they mention.

‘Future Ghost’ is the Indonesian trio’s third single of the year following their collaboration ‘Last Summer’ with Tokyo Machine in February, and a Mandarin single titled ‘Clock Of Reincarnation’ with Moi Yang the following month.

The group – which have been releasing a steady stream of singles since 2016 – became the first Asian act to sign with Universal Music Group’s electronic imprint Astralwerks in August last year following the release of their breakthrough single ‘Lathi’.

The trio have since released a collaboration with Dutch electronic duo Yellow Claw, followed by remixes of ‘Lathi’. Weird Genius also won three awards for ‘Lathi’ at last year’s Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards.

Violette Wautier on the other hand, has released five singles this year, including ‘This Time’ in August. The singer-songwriter also released her first full-length album ‘Glitter And Smoke’ last year. Wautier was also nominated for Best Southeast Asia Act at last year’s MTV EMAs.

The record – which featured a tracklist performed entirely in English – was hailed as a “love letter to fervent summer flings and all of the reckless escapism they typically entail” by NME last year.