Weird Genius, Ramengvrl and more nominated for 2020 Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards

The nominees for this year’s Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards, the country’s biggest music award show, have been revealed ahead of the ceremony next month.
This year’s nominees include electronic trio Weird Genius, DJ/producer Dipha Barus, rappers Ramengvrl and A. Nayaka, and rock band .Feast.
Weird Genius, who became the first Asian act to sign with Astralwerks in August, lead the pack with five nominations for their song ‘Lathi’, featuring Sara Fajira.
Other notable nominees include rapper Ramengvrl, who recently released two singles ‘Vaselina’ featuring Euro and ‘Look At Me Now’ with Ted Park from her forthcoming debut album, ‘Can’t Speak English’.
Jakarta rock band .Feast, who spoke to NME earlier this month about their new mini-album ‘Uang Muka’, have also been nominated for Best Alternative Performance for ‘Tarian Penghancur Raya’.
The Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards will air on November 27 on national TV, although it is currently unclear if the show will be filmed in front of a live audience.
For the complete list of nominees, visit the official Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards page on Instagram.
Categories for the 2020 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards include:
Best Album
- Andmesh – ’Cinta Luar Biasa’
- Noah – ‘Keterkaitan Keterikatan’
- Isyana Sarasvati – ‘Lexicon’
- Marion Jola – ‘Marion’
- Hindia – ‘Menari Dengan Bayangan’
- Glenn Fredly – ‘Romansa Ke Masa Depan’
- Nadin Amizah – ‘Selamat Ulang Tahun’
Best Newcomer
- Chintya Gabriella – ‘Percaya Aku’
- Dead Bachelors – ‘A Kiss You Can’t Take Back’
- Mahen – ‘Pura Pura Lupa’
- Reza Chandika & Rendha Rais – ‘Sampai Kapan’
- Tiara Andini – ‘Gemintang Hatiku’
- Ziva Magnolya – ‘Tak Sanggup Melupa #Terlanjurmencinta’
Best Production
- Weird Genius & Sara Fajira – ‘Lathi’
- Ardhito Pramono – ‘Fine Today (OST. ‘NKCTHI’)’
- Noah – ‘Kala Cinta Menggoda’
- Mawar de Jongh – ‘Lebih Dari Egoku’
- Tiara Andini – ‘Maafkan Aku #Terlanjurmencinta’
- Marion Jola & Laleilmanino – ‘Rayu’