Weird Genius, Ramengvrl and more nominated for 2020 Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards

The nominees for this year’s Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards, the country’s biggest music award show, have been revealed ahead of the ceremony next month.

This year’s nominees include electronic trio Weird Genius, DJ/producer Dipha Barus, rappers Ramengvrl and A. Nayaka, and rock band .Feast.

Weird Genius, who became the first Asian act to sign with Astralwerks in August, lead the pack with five nominations for their song ‘Lathi’, featuring Sara Fajira.

Other notable nominees include rapper Ramengvrl, who recently released two singles ‘Vaselina’ featuring Euro and ‘Look At Me Now’ with Ted Park from her forthcoming debut album, ‘Can’t Speak English’.

Jakarta rock band .Feast, who spoke to NME earlier this month about their new mini-album ‘Uang Muka’, have also been nominated for Best Alternative Performance for ‘Tarian Penghancur Raya’.

The Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards will air on November 27 on national TV, although it is currently unclear if the show will be filmed in front of a live audience.

For the complete list of nominees, visit the official Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards page on Instagram.

Categories for the 2020 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards include:

Best Album

Andmesh – ’Cinta Luar Biasa’

Noah – ‘Keterkaitan Keterikatan’

Isyana Sarasvati – ‘Lexicon’

Marion Jola – ‘Marion’

Hindia – ‘Menari Dengan Bayangan’

Glenn Fredly – ‘Romansa Ke Masa Depan’

Nadin Amizah – ‘Selamat Ulang Tahun’

Best Newcomer

Chintya Gabriella – ‘Percaya Aku’

Dead Bachelors – ‘A Kiss You Can’t Take Back’

Mahen – ‘Pura Pura Lupa’

Reza Chandika & Rendha Rais – ‘Sampai Kapan’

Tiara Andini – ‘Gemintang Hatiku’

Ziva Magnolya – ‘Tak Sanggup Melupa #Terlanjurmencinta’

Best Production

Weird Genius & Sara Fajira – ‘Lathi’

Ardhito Pramono – ‘Fine Today (OST. ‘NKCTHI’)’

Noah – ‘Kala Cinta Menggoda’

Mawar de Jongh – ‘Lebih Dari Egoku’

Tiara Andini – ‘Maafkan Aku #Terlanjurmencinta’

Marion Jola & Laleilmanino – ‘Rayu’

Best Collaboration 7 Bintang + – ‘Buatlah Dunia Tersenyum Kembali’

Arsy Widianto & Brisia Jodie – ‘Rindu Dalam Hati’

Bunga Citra Lestari & Ariel Noah – ‘Menghapus Jejakmu’

Diskoria & Dian Sastrowardoyo – ‘Serenata Jiwa Lara’

Iwa K, Sheryl Sheinafia, Maizura, Agatha Pricilla & Cast – ‘Bebas (OST. ‘Bebas’)’

Marion Jola & Laleilmanino – ‘Rayu’

Weird Genius & Sara Fajira – ‘Lathi’ Best Rap/Hip-hop Performance A. Nayaka – ‘Gimme The Keys’

Adrian Khalif & A. Nayaka – ‘WYD?’

Iwa K & Matthew Sayersz – ‘I Wish’

Rayi Putra – ‘Apa Kabar?’

Roy Ricardo – ‘Luhalu’

Mr Thirteen – ‘Move’ Best Urban Performance Ardhito Pramono – ‘Trash Talkin’

Eva Celia – ‘All About You’

Gamaliel – ‘/Forever More/’

Gloria Jessica – ‘Buka Mata’

Rendy Pandugo – ‘Love Coaster’ Best Alternative Performance .Feast – ‘Tarian Penghancur Raya’

Efek Rumah Kaca – ‘Tiba Tiba Batu’

Goodnight Electric – ‘Dopamin’

Reality Club – ‘Telenovia’

Tashoora – ‘Surya’ Best Dance Collaboration Alffy Rev & Kaye – ‘Mother Earth’

Dipha Barus & Monica Karina – ‘You Move Me’

Midnight Quickie – ‘Somebody Else’

RAN & Ramengvrl – ‘Ain’t Gonna Give Up’

Weird Genius & Sara Fajira – ‘Lathi’