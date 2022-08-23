Weki Meki’s Choi Yoo-jung to make official solo debut next month

Weki Meki member Choi Yoo-jung is preparing to make her official debut as a soloist.

Today (August 23), South Korean news outlet EDaily reported that the idol is currently in the “final stages” of preparations for her official solo debut. While further details such as its release date and format have not been officially announced, Choi’s debut record is reportedly due out in September.

The Weki Meki singer’s upcoming solo release comes after a string of collaborations and K-drama soundtrack contributions in recent years, the latest being her digital single ‘UH-RA’, a collaboration with rapper Ahn Byung-woong that arrived earlier this month.

Advertisement

Choi also featured on the B-side ‘Lazy’ from Fantagio Music labelmates ASTRO’s subunit JinJin and Rocky’s debut mini-album ‘Restore’ in January.

In 2021, she appeared on the track ‘It Wasn’t Me’ in SM Entertainment record producer and DJ Raiden’s first mini-album ‘Love Right Back’, which included features from NCT’s Taeil and Xiaojun, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and rapper pH-1, among others.

Choi first rose to fame in 2016, after appearing on the first season of Produce 101. The singer placed third in the show’s finale, earning a place in girl group I.O.I, which she was a part of until its disbandment in 2017.

Later that year, Choi and fellow I.O.I member Kim Do-yeon debuted in Fantagio Music’s eight-member girl group Weki Meki with their EP ‘Weme’, led by the single ‘I Don’t Like Your Girlfriend’, before going on to release several mini-albums. Their latest release was last year’s ‘I Am Me’, which included the title track ‘Siesta’.