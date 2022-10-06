Westlife add Kuala Lumpur date to 2023 ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour

Westlife have announced a Malaysia stop on their ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour set to take place in early 2023.

The veteran boyband will perform at Malaysia’s Axiata Arena this February 22 and 23, having last performed in the country in 2019 before the height of the pandemic. Tickets will be available via Excitix this October 11 starting at MYR294, all the way up to MYR884.

A physical ticket pre-sale will be held on October 10 at the Main Atrium of Lalaport BBCC mall in Kuala Lumpur starting at 11am local time.

The announcement of a Kuala Lumpur tour date follows the reveal of a Singapore tour date in a Instagram post on October 3. Set to be held on February 16 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, tickets go on sale today (October 6) at 12pm local time via Ticketmaster and at all Singpost outlets. Tickets prices start at SGD128.

The Irish pop group previously announced tour dates in Indonesia and the Philippines as part of their ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour. The Indonesia concert is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2023 at the Stadion Madya, Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta and has already sold out, leading Westlife to add three more tour dates in the country this year that have already taken place.

The group’s Philippines tour date will see them perform at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila on February 20 and 21. Tickets to the February 21 date are still available via ticketnet.com.ph starting at PHP1,575.

Westlife’s 12th studio album ‘Wildest Dreams’ was released in November last year and includes hit tracks ‘Alone Together’, ‘My Hero’ and ‘Starlight’. First debuting in 1998 with the breakthrough hit ‘Swear It Again’, Westlife would split in 2012 following a successful 14 years as a group before eventually reuniting with a new album titled ‘Spectrum’ and a corresponding tour in 2018.

The group would eventually leave longtime label EMI in February last year, opting to sign a deal with Warner Music UK.