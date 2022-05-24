Westlife announce concerts in Indonesia and the Philippines for 2023

Veteran Irish boyband Westlife are set to return to Indonesia and the Philippines in February next year.

The Indonesia concert will take place on February 11, 2023 at the Stadion Madya, Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta. Tickets to the Jakarta concert are set to go on sale this Saturday (May 28) via WestlifeInJakarta.com. Ticket prices will range from IDR1,450,000 to IDR3,500,000.

🇵🇭🇮🇩 To all our fans in the Philippines and Indonesia we are thrilled to announce that we will be playing shows in Manila and Jakarta early next year! Tickets for Manila go on sale on 4/6 and this Saturday 28/5. We hope to see you all there dancing along with us ✨💛 pic.twitter.com/1Gzz5W0YWQ — Westlife (@westlifemusic) May 24, 2022

Westlife will also perform at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila on February 20. Tickets to the concert will go on sale via ticketnet.com.ph on June 4 at 10am Philippines time. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

The concerts will be a part of the boyband’s sprawling The Wildest Dreams tour, which will see the band tour Europe and the UK between July and December this year. It is currently unclear if the band will add more dates in Asia.

Yesterday (May 23), Westlife were announced as one of the three headliners at the upcoming Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix concerts in late September and early October. The group will headline the second day of the festivities on October 1.

The group released their 12th studio album ‘Wildest Dreams’ in November last year. The album includes hit tracks ‘Alone Together’, ‘My Hero’ and ‘Starlight’.

On their most recent outing in Asia in 2019, Westlife played four shows in Indonesia and one in Manila to celebrate their 20th anniversary.