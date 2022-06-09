Westlife announce second Manila show in 2023 after first sells out

Westlife have added a second concert in Manila next year after its first show sold out in three days.

The veteran boyband took to social media on Thursday morning (June 9) to share a video thanking their fans in the Philippines for selling out their February 20 concert.

We're so thrilled to announce that due to demand we're added a new date in the Philippines! Tickets for our new show at the Araneta Coliseum will go on sale on the 18th of June. We'll see you there! 💛 pic.twitter.com/e1QldmVci0 — Westlife (@westlifemusic) June 9, 2022

The group then announced that a second date have been added for February 21 at the Araneta Coliseum in metro Manila. Tickets to the second show will go on sale on June 18 via ticketnet.com.ph at 10am Philippines time.

Tickets will be priced at PHP 1,575, PHP 3,675, PHP 6,300, PHP 8,400, PHP 10,500, PHP 12,600 and PHP 13,650. More information can be found here.

Due To Popular Demand 🇵🇭

2ND SHOW ADDED – February 21

Tickets on-sale June 18 https://t.co/QGwxIvLNCw pic.twitter.com/JsmLJhbIOe — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) June 9, 2022

Westlife will also be performing in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 11, 2023 at the Stadion Madya, Gelora Bung Karno. Tickets to the Jakarta concert are sold out. It is currently unclear if a second date will be announced for Indonesia.

This October, Westlife will return to Singapore to perform as one of the three headliners at the upcoming Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix concerts in late September and early October. The group will headline the second day of the festivities on October 1. Other headliners include producer and DJ Marshmello and Green Day.