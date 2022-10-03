Westlife announce Singapore tour date in 2023 following F1 Grand Prix concert performance

Following an enthusiastic reception at the recent Singapore F1 Grand Prix post-qualifying concert, Westlife have announced that they will be returning to the country for a concert in 2023.

The band announced their ‘The Wild Dreams’ Singapore tour date in a Instagram post on October 3, two days after they performed at the F1 Grand Prix post-qualifying concert on October 1. “You blew us all away! Want to do it again?,” the band wrote in their post announcing the tour date, which will take place on February 16 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tickets go on sale on October 6 at 12pm local time via Ticketmaster and at all Singpost outlets. Tickets will be available at SGD128, SGD168, SGD208, SGD238 and SGD258, not inclusive of booking fee.

The Irish pop group previously announced tour dates in Indonesia and the Philippines as part of their ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour. The Indonesia concert will take place on February 11, 2023 at the Stadion Madya, Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta and has already sold out, prompting the group to add three more tour dates in the country this year leading up to their Singapore F1 Grand Prix performance.

Westlife is due to perform at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila on February 20 and 21. Tickets to the February 21 date are still available via ticketnet.com.ph starting at PHP1,575, going up to PHP13,650.

It is unclear if any additional Asia tour dates will be announced.

Westlife released their 12th studio album ‘Wildest Dreams’ in November last year. The album includes hit tracks ‘Alone Together’, ‘My Hero’ and ‘Starlight’.

Other concerts set to take place in Singapore later this year include showcases by Korean music and media collective Dream Perfect Regime (DPR), Seventeen, Guns N’ Roses, Justin Bieber and more.