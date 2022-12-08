Westlife release new tickets for Jakarta stadium concert in February 2023

Westlife have released additional tickets to their sold-out concert in Jakarta next February.

According to promoter PK Entertainment, due to popular demand, additional tickets for the February 11 concert at Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium will be released this Saturday, December 10 at 10am local time. The tickets will only be available via the Westlife In Jakarta website, with category 1 tickets available at IDR3,500,000, category 2 at IDR2,750,000, and category 3 at IDR2,450,000.

A VVIP package that includes exclusive merchandise and access to a VIP entrance to the location and the VIP Lounge will also be available, though the package’s price has not yet been disclosed.

Tickets for Westlife’s February 2023 concert sold out earlier this year, prompting the band to announce three additional concerts in Indonesia for 2022. They first performed at the Sentul International Convention Center on September 24, followed by the second showcase the next day at the Jatim International Expo Surabaya. The third outing was held on October 2 at Candi Prambanan Yogyakarta.

The concerts are part of the group’s The Wildest Dreams tour, which is currently moving through Europe and the UK. Concerts in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore have also been announced as part of the tour. Westlife’s shows at that last city are particularly notable, with the Irish boyband laying claim to the title of the first international band to play at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for three nights in a row.

Westlife will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 16, 17 and 18 before heading to the Araneta Coliseum in Manila on February 20. They then perform at Malaysia’s Axiata Arena this February 22 and 23.

The group released their 12th studio album ‘Wildest Dreams’ in November last year. The album includes hit tracks ‘Alone Together’, ‘My Hero’ and ‘Starlight’.

On their most recent outing in Asia in 2019, Westlife played four shows in Indonesia and one in Manila to celebrate their 20th anniversary.