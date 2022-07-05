Westlife add three new Indonesia concerts in 2022 to The Wild Dreams Tour

Westlife have added three new 2022 shows in Indonesia to The Wild Dreams Tour after their 2023 stadium concert in Jakarta sold out.

The Irish boyband first announced their return to Indonesia in May when they unveiled a February 11, 2023 show at the Stadion Madya, Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta. After that show sold out, they confirmed three 2022 tour dates in the country on July 1.

“Indonesia, we heard you all after our Jakarta Stadium show sold out so fast and we’re playing 3 more dates across the country later this year!” the caption read.

Their first show will kick off on September 24 at the Sentul International Convention Center, followed by the second showcase the next day at the Jatim International Expo Surabaya. Their Indonesian outing will culminate on October 2 at Candi Prambanan Yogyakarta.

Indonesia, we heard you all after our Jakarta Stadium show sold out so fast & we're playing 3 more dates across the country later this year! We're looking forward to playing Sentul, Surabaya and Yogyakarta in September & October. Tickets will go on sale Sunday 🎟 See you there 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hE5qzjv9vm — Westlife (@westlifemusic) July 1, 2022

Tickets are now available for sale at www.westlifeindonesia2022.com. Tickets for the Sentul City stop are priced from IDR800,000 to IDR2,900,000; the Surabaya stop from IDR1,000,000 to IDR2,500,000; and the Yogyakarta stop from IDR1,500,000 to IDR3,500,000.

Apart from these showcases, Westlife are also slated to headline the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix concert on October 1. Marshmello and Green Day will also perform on the first and third day of the show, respectively.

They will also perform in Manila next February, adding a second show after the first sold out.