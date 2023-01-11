Here’s what to expect from Westlife’s setlists at their upcoming concerts in Asia

Westlife are returning to Asia soon for a series of shows in Singapore, Jakarta, the Philippines and more.

Besides shows in Manila, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and more, the group will return to Singapore to perform a “record-breaking” three concerts on consecutive nights at the Indoor Stadium, on February 16, 17 and 18. The performances come hot on the heels of the Irish boyband’s recent appearance at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in late September.

In anticipation of the group’s Asia tour, we’ve tracked Westlife’s concerts on their current world tour to give you a taste of what to expect when they return to the region. Read on to find out about Westlife’s current tour staples and the wildcard tracks they may or may not perform.

The Guaranteed Hits

In a tour supporting their 2021 studio album ‘Wild Dreams’, it goes without mention that its material would be incorporated into their setlists. On all but one of their past shows, they kicked off with the album’s opening cut, ‘Starlight’. Following this, the group have consistently played a stacked sequence of the following hits: their iconic cover of Billy Joel’s ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘When You’re Looking Like That’, ‘Fool Again’, ‘If I Let You Go’, ‘My Love’ and ‘Swear It Again’.

Following this segment, the group typically perform a medley of songs, which may vary from show to show. However, the following act begins with covers of Daughtry’s ‘What About Now’ and Barry Manilow’s ‘Mandy’. Afterward, they perform another medley consisting of four classic ballads: ‘What Makes A Man’, ‘Queen Of My Heart’, ‘Unbreakable’ and ‘I’m Already There’.

Closing the main set are ‘World Of Our Own’ and the plaintive ‘Flying Without Wings’. The group then returns for an encore consisting of a fixed two-song set, namely ‘Hello My Love’ and a cover of Secret Garden’s iconic slow burner ‘You Raise Me Up’.

The Medleys

The medley of songs which follow the concert’s first act may differ – for their recent concerts in the UK and Asia, they’ve typically played a colossal medley of singalong-worthy ABBA hits, namely consisting of ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’, ‘Money, Money Money’, ‘Take A Chance On Me’, ‘I Have A Dream’, ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Waterloo’ and ‘Thank You For The Music’.

However, their October 2 concert in Yogyakarta saw them replacing this medley with another one consisting of their own material: ‘I Lay My Love On You’, ‘Seasons In The Sun’, ‘I Don’t Wanna Fight’, ‘No No’, and their cover of Extreme’s ‘More Than Words’. ‘I Lay My Love On You’ has also only been used in one other concert, when it was merely performed as an acapella snippet in the group’s Singapore Formula One Grand Prix show.

Check out Westlife’s setlist from their last recorded concert at Cardiff International Arena in Wales on December 11:

‘Starlight’

‘Uptown Girl’ (Billy Joel Cover)

‘When You’re Looking Like That’

‘If I Let You Go’

‘My Love’

‘Swear It Again’

Medley: ‘Mamma Mia / Gimme Gimme Gimme / Money Money Money / I Have A Dream / Dancing Queen / Waterloo / Thank You For The Music’

‘What About Now’ (Daughtry Cover)

‘Mandy’ (Barry Manilow Cover)

Medley: ‘What Makes A Man’ / ‘Queen Of My Heart’ / ‘Unbreakable’ / ‘I’m Already There’

‘World Of Our Own’

‘Flying Without Wings’

Encore:

‘Hello My Love’

‘You Raise Me Up’

Tickets for the shows can be purchased via the official websites for relevant vendors in Jakarta, Singapore, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Kaohsiung and Bangkok.