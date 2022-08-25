Wet Leg talk “disgusting” early jobs and making ‘Chaise Lounge’ in new Nardwuar interview

Wet Leg have become the latest act to be interviewed by Nardwuar – check out the video below.

The Isle Of Wight duo – comprising Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – took time out to speak to the legendary Canadian music journalist (aka the Human Serviette) during their current North American tour.

As is customary on the channel, Nardwuar – who’s known for his unorthodox and enthusiastic interviewing style – gifted Wet Leg with various items throughout the chat, including an original Velvet Underground postcard from 1968.

He also asked Teasdale about the time she spent working at the Robin Hill theme park on the Isle Of Wight.

Speaking about the “big bird costumes” she had to wear for the job, the singer explained: “You have to put the legs on and then you get inside. You have to wipe down the inside first, ’cause it gets quite warm and sweaty in there.”

Teasdale added: “It was so disgusting – so disgusting!”

Later, Chambers recalled how touring Wet Leg member Josh Omead Mobaraki “accidentally” came up with a part for the group’s hit single ‘Chaise Lounge’ by tinkering on his pocket piano.

Henry Holmes, who plays drums for the duo, remembered being “fucking mind blown” by Wet Leg before he joined their live line-up. “I thought, ‘I think I’d like to be in that band’, and it kind of all worked out,” he said.

You can watch the Nardwuar interview in its entirety above.

Wet Leg’s acclaimed self-titled debut record came out back in April. The record scored the group their first UK Number One album, and was recently shortlisted for the Mercury Prize 2022.

The winner of the prestigious award will be announced during a ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London on September 8, where Wet Leg are also set to perform along with their fellow nominees.

Back in June, the band revealed that they’d already finished making their second studio album.