NewsMusic News

ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM join line-up of Weverse Con Festival 2023 in Seoul

Including popular K-pop groups ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM

By Puah Ziwei
enhypen le sserafim weverse con festival 2023
L-R: ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM. Credit: Belift Lab / Big Hit Music / HYBE / Source Music

Fan community app Weverse, which is owned by K-pop agency HYBE, has announced the second line-up for its Weverse Con Festival 2023.

Today (March 22), Weverse revealed that popular K-pop groups ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM are set to perform at this year’s Weverse Con Festival. In addition, K-R&B singer Dvwn, frequent SEVENTEEN collaborator BUMZU and American singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker will also perform at the festival.

The five artists are part of the second line-up for Weverse Con Festival 2023. They join previously announced artists such as ex-NU’EST members Baekho and Hwang Min-hyun, singer Lee Hyun, Block B‘s Zico and boyband &TEAM.

Advertisement

This year’s Weverse Con Festival will take place on June 10 and 11 at KSPO Dome’s 88 Lawn Field at Olympic Park in Seoul. The ticketing details and the third line-up announcement for the festival are expected in the coming months.

Last year, the company hosted the 2022 Weverse Con, which featured appearances from various HYBE acts at the Korea International Exhibition Center, including BUMZU, Dvwn, ENHYPEN, fromis_9, Lee Hyun, SEVENTEEN and TXT. In addition, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber also made a virtual appearance at the concert.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM recently performed the unreleased song ‘No Return (Into the Unknown)’ at their first-ever fan meeting ‘FEARNADA’. The song is expected to be included on the girl group’s upcoming first studio album, which is projected to be released in May.

On the other hand, BTSJimin has released the song ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ from his upcoming debut solo album ‘FACE’, due out on March 24. The record will also feature songs co-written by his BTS bandmate RM.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement