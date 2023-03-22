ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM join line-up of Weverse Con Festival 2023 in Seoul

Fan community app Weverse, which is owned by K-pop agency HYBE, has announced the second line-up for its Weverse Con Festival 2023.

Today (March 22), Weverse revealed that popular K-pop groups ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM are set to perform at this year’s Weverse Con Festival. In addition, K-R&B singer Dvwn, frequent SEVENTEEN collaborator BUMZU and American singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker will also perform at the festival.

The five artists are part of the second line-up for Weverse Con Festival 2023. They join previously announced artists such as ex-NU’EST members Baekho and Hwang Min-hyun, singer Lee Hyun, Block B‘s Zico and boyband &TEAM.

2023 Weverse Con Festival 2차 라인업 공개

더 많은 정보는 위버스 내 Weverse Zone 커뮤니티를 참고하세요!

See you in June 🌼#WeverseConFestival pic.twitter.com/WrH3hAo2aQ — Weverse (@weverseofficial) March 22, 2023

This year’s Weverse Con Festival will take place on June 10 and 11 at KSPO Dome’s 88 Lawn Field at Olympic Park in Seoul. The ticketing details and the third line-up announcement for the festival are expected in the coming months.

Last year, the company hosted the 2022 Weverse Con, which featured appearances from various HYBE acts at the Korea International Exhibition Center, including BUMZU, Dvwn, ENHYPEN, fromis_9, Lee Hyun, SEVENTEEN and TXT. In addition, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber also made a virtual appearance at the concert.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM recently performed the unreleased song ‘No Return (Into the Unknown)’ at their first-ever fan meeting ‘FEARNADA’. The song is expected to be included on the girl group’s upcoming first studio album, which is projected to be released in May.

On the other hand, BTS‘ Jimin has released the song ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ from his upcoming debut solo album ‘FACE’, due out on March 24. The record will also feature songs co-written by his BTS bandmate RM.