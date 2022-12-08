Watch Weyes Blood debut songs from ‘…Hearts Aglow’ at San Diego gig

Weyes Blood debuted songs from her fifth album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’ at a show in San Diego, California this week – see the footage below.

The Los Angeles-based artist – real name Natalie Mering – released the acclaimed record last month, and kicked off a brief run of US headline gigs on Tuesday evening (December 6).

Performing at the Music Box venue in San Diego, Mering treated the crowd to the first airings of ‘God Turn Me Into A Flower’, ‘Children Of The Empire’, ‘Grapevine’ and ‘Hearts Aglow’, per Stereogum.

The singer-songwriter also played ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’, ‘Twin Flame’, ‘The Worst Is Done’ and ‘A Given Thing’ from her latest album, according to Setlist.FM.

You can check out a selection a fan-shot videos from the concert below, and see the full setlist.

‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’

‘Children Of The Empire’

‘Something To Believe’

‘God Turn Me Into A Flower’

‘Grapevine’

‘A Given Thing’

‘Twin Flame’

‘Everyday’

‘Wild Time’

‘The Worst Is Done’

‘Andromeda’

‘Hearts Aglow’

‘Movies’

‘A Lot’s Gonna Change’

Weyes Blood is scheduled to perform two consecutive hometown shows at LA’s The Theatre at Ace Hotel tonight and tomorrow evening (December 8, 9). She’ll then embark on a European tour in late January before heading to the UK and Ireland the following month.

The musician’s dates on these shores include a stop-off at the Roundhouse in Camden Town, London on February 8. You can see the full UK/Ireland itinerary below, and find any remaining tickets here.

FEBRUARY

08 – London, Roundhouse

09 – Bristol, SWX

10 – Glasgow, QMU

12 – Dublin, Vicar Street

13 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

14 – Brighton, Chalk