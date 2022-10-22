When We Were Young Festival 2022 day one cancelled due to weather warning

The first day of the inaugural and hotly-anticipated When We Were Young Festival has been cancelled due to weather warnings and resulting safety fears.

The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced to much fanfare earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.

The pop-punk and emo heavy Las Vegas event, which was also set to feature the likes Bring Me The Horizon, Bright Eyes, The Used and more, was due to kick off today (Saturday October 22) – but the opening day has now been scrapped due to high winds.

“When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday,” a statement read. “The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40mph sustained winds with potential 60mph gusts.

“Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority.”

They continued: “This was not a decision that came lightly. We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.”

When We Were Young Festival added: “Ticketholders who purchased their tickets directly through the festival’s ticketing company, Front Gate Tickets, for Saturday October 22’s When We Were Young Festival will receive a refund in as little as 30 days to the original form of payment.

“According to the National Weather Service, Sunday’s weather looks sunny without any wind advisories. When We Were Young’s additional dates including Sunday October 23 and Saturday October 29 are moving forward accordingly.”

Festival organisers also previously addressed fan safety concerns in a statement back in January.

As it stands, the event with the same line-up is still due to go ahead tomorrow. Check out the stage times here.

WWWY also previously announced a third date on Saturday October 29 to meet demand, as well as a series of sideshow events.

Though this year’s festival is still to take place, the line-up for 2023 has already been unveiled, with Blink-182 and Green Day announced as headliners and the likes of 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte and Rise Against on the bill for October 21 2023.

The news came on the back of the announcement that Blink-182 have reunited with Tom DeLonge for a huge world tour and new music. New single ‘Edging’ arrived last week (October 14), and it marks the first time in a decade that DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker had been in a studio together.