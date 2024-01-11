Here’s where and when KCON will be held in 2024

KCON will expand to new countries and regions this year, as CJ ENM announces the return of the annual K-pop festival in 2024.
Today (January 11), South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM announced the locations and dates for five upcoming KCON events that will take place in 2024. It’ll kick off with its first-ever instalment in Hong Kong, which will take place at the AsiaWorld-Expo on March 30 and 31.
KCON will also return to Japan from May 10 to 12, as well as Los Angeles from July 26 to 28. In the second half of 2024, the popular K-pop festival will also hold events in Europe and Saudi Arabia, with details set to be revealed in the future.
“KCON has not only promoted artists’ global expansion, but also led small and medium-sized businesses to advance overseas, and has become a festival venue where K-culture and K-lifestyle can be promoted and experienced,” said Joon-beom Sim, Head of Music Entertainment at CJ ENM.
“As the platform that unites and interacts with global K-pop fans, KCON this year will continue building on its legacy as a K-pop festival that reflects K-POP’s current status and proposes newness,” Sim added.
Last year, KCON was held in four regions: Thailand in March, Japan in May, Los Angeles in August and Saudi Arabia in October.
The locations and dates for KCON 2024 are:
KCON Hong Kong
Date: March 30 and 31, 2024
Venue: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo
Official Instagram: @kconhongkong
KCON Japan
Date: May 10 to 12, 2024
Venue: TBA
Official Website: kconjapan.com
KCON Los Angeles
Date: July 26 to 28
Venue: TBA
Official Website: kconusa.com
KCON Europe
Date: TBA
Venue: TBA
Official Twitter: @kcon_europe
KCON Saudi Arabia
Date: TBA
Venue: TBA
Official Twitter: @kconsaudiarabia
