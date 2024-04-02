Here’s where and when Waterbomb Festival will be held in 2024

Popular K-pop festival Waterbomb has announced that it will expand to new counties and regions for the first time in 2024.
Today, the official Instagram account for the Waterbomb announced that the popular K-pop festival will be headed to Hong Kong and Dubai for the first time in 2024, reposting new videos by the official accounts for the two destinations.
Waterbomb Hong Kong is set to be held on June 1 and 2, while a date for Waterbomb Dubai has yet to be announced. In addition, the festival will also return to Bangkok for a second year this September, following its inaugural edition in April 2023.
The three new locations for the festival in 2024 join previously announced stops across South Korea and Japan this June and July. More information about ticketing for those dates in the links below.
In addition to Hong Kong, Dubai and Bangkok, NME also previously spotted social media accounts for a potential Waterbomb Festival Singapore back in March. However, no official announcement has been made yet.
The locations and dates for Waterbomb 2024 are:
Waterbomb Hong Kong
Date: June 1 and 2, 2024
Venue: Hong Kong, China
Official Instagram: @waterbomb_hongkong_official
Waterbomb Korea
JULY 2024
05: Seoul, South Korea
06: Seoul, South Korea
07: Seoul, South Korea
13: Jeju, South Korea
20: Daegu, South Korea
27: Busan, South Korea
AUGUST 2024
03: Incheon, South Korea
10: Daejeon, South Korea
17: Sokcho, South Korea
24: Suwon, South Korea
31: Gwangju, South Korea
Official Instagram: @waterbomb_official
Waterbomb Japan
JULY 2024
13: Fukuoka, Japan, Uminonakamichi Seaside Park Open Air Theater
27: Tokyo, Japan, Sea Forest Waterway
28: Tokyo, Japan, Sea Forest Waterway
AUGUST 2024
10: Osaka, Japan, Sennan Long Park
17: Nagoya, Japan, Aichi Sky Expo
Official X: @Waterbomb_Japan
数量限定のアーリーバード割引チケットオープン！
最高の夏を過ごすためには、悩む必要なし🔥
🔽チケットオープン日時
2024.2.16(金) 12:00PM
▶️公式予約先 : Qoo10、SHOW-K JAPAN
▶️予約リンク : https://t.co/0Wfu2rzBQS
🔽チケット情報
𝗚𝗔 : 一般入場券
𝗩𝗜𝗣 :… pic.twitter.com/2EnpCZMFTu
— Waterbomb_Japan_Official (@Waterbomb_Japan) February 16, 2024
Waterbomb Bangkok
Date: September 2024
Venue: Bangkok, Thailand
Official Website: @waterbomb_bangkok_official
Waterbomb Dubai
Date: TBA, 2024
Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Official Instagram: @waterbomb_dubai_official