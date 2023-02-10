While She Sleeps start work on new album

While She Sleeps have revealed that they’ve started work on a new studio album.

The Sheffield metalcore band’s fifth and most recent record, ‘Sleeps Society’, was released in 2021. A new track called ‘Eye To Eye’ was released last year as part of an expanded edition of the LP.

In a statement this week, While She Sleeps told fans that they’ve “begun recording our sixth full-length studio album”.

“Over the past six months, we have been composing the future sonics of WSS in secret,” the group continued. “We shall return later in the year with the initiation.”

They added: “Everything will change, let the world know.”

The update came alongside an image of the group behind a mixing desk in the studio. Check out the tweet below.

While She Sleeps are due to play a headline show at Alexandra Palace in London on September 23. You can find any remaining tickets here.

Upon announcing the gig last October, the band said: “Prepare for the biggest Sleeps show imaginable. It’s time for us to take that leap and we’ve never been more ready.

“For us, headlining our first arena-sized venue is proof that if we can do this, YOU the people have the potential to do anything. We’re here to make our stamp on history, not wait around for permission.”

While She Sleeps independently distributed their previous album ‘Sleeps Society’ in order to provide work for their touring crew in the absence of live music during the COVID pandemic.

As a result, the record was not eligible to make The Official Charts. If sales had been counted as normal, however, WSS would have landed at Number Four in the midweek charts at the time.