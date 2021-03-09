White Boy Scream, Similarobjects and more set to perform for Mechafest 2021 virtual festival this month

White Boy Scream, Similarobjects and more have been announced to perform as part of the Mechafest 2021 virtual festival later this month.

Taking place from March 25 to 28, the virtual four-day festival will feature a different lineup per day, each presented by a different organisation from around the world. Day three, specifically, will see a roster of performances organised by Filipino music blog The Flying Lugaw.

The Flying Lugaw’s lineup will include performances from the likes of White Boy Scream, Similarobjects, Meishi Smile, Megumi Acorda, Ozzga, BEDSPACER and Teya Logos to name just a few. The Flying Lugaw stage will begin streaming on Saturday, March 27 at 11am Philippines time.

Check out the complete festival lineup below:

The festival will serve as one of Similarobjects’ last performances before producer Jorge Juan B. Wieneke V retires the project. Similarobjects will debut a new performance concept for the show, after which he will perform it just one more time before its archived forever, he wrote in a statement.

“[Join] me as I debut one of my last performances as Similarobjects, performing an audio-visual piece called “Solipsism” which showcases a 30-minute live production set of improvisations and recent works + a loose visual narrative exploring concepts of self-sacrifice, rebirth, death and letting go,” said Similarobjects on Facebook.

Filipino-American experimental opera singer and sound artist, White Boy Scream, will also headline The Flying Lugaw’s stage. Her latest album, ‘BAKUNAWA’, was released in 2020.

The rest of the festival will feature a wide variety of musicians, composers and producers from all over the globe perform for the free event. More information can be found here.

Proceeds earned via donations during The Flying Lugaw’s showcase will be given to the Tulong Kabataan Network, a relief a rehabilitation network of multiple youth organisations in the Philippines.