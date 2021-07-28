White Denim to release surprise vinyl-only new album this Friday

White Denim are set to release a surprise new album this Friday (July 30), only available on vinyl.

The band returned last month with a new song called ‘Crystal Bullets’, announcing a forthcoming 12″ single featuring another new track called ‘King Tears’, available via their own label English Mallard.

However, upon receiving the records ahead of their release this week, record stores across the country discovered that the 12″ vinyl actually houses an entire new secret full-length album.

“New White Denim 12” single…. IS NOT A 12” SINGLE AT ALL!” Brighton-based store Resident tweeted. “It’s a vinyl only surprise album for you lovely collectors out there!!! How’s that for a good start to the day?!”

The new album, which is technically untitled, but holds the initial ‘Crystal Bullets / King Tears’ name on its sleeve, isn’t set to be available on any streaming services or in digital formats, and exists within the original 12″ artwork.

It will land in record stores on Friday, and fans can pre-order the vinyl here.

The band themselves then confirmed the existence of the new album within the 12″ record. “The cat’s outta the bag!” they tweeted. “Limited edition vinyl only album out on Friday!”

Speaking about comeback single ‘Crystal Bullets’ upon its release last month, vocalist/guitarist James Petralli said: “The music for ‘Crystal Bullets’ was inspired by the groove of the great Bernard Purdie and the signature chopped and screwed (slowed and throwed) production techniques of Houston, Texas’ Robert Davis Jr., better known as DJ Screw.

“The lyric for ‘Crystal Bullets’ was written by our longtime friend and collaborator Andy Pickett. In the late 90s, Andy and I spent many hours cruising around Ft. Worth in a cloud, listening to Curtis Mayfield, Arthur Lee, Daft Punk and Big Maybelle.

“Our years of friendship combined with our deep reverence for the masters and a willingness to try to measure up with our own work has led to another fresh piece of White Denim music that we couldn’t be more thrilled to share.”

White Denim’s last studio album, ‘World As A Waiting Room’, was released in May 2020. The album was swiftly written and recorded from March 18-April 17, 2020 in response to the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.