White Lies have announced details of new album ‘As I Try Not To Fall Apart’ and shared the title track from it.

The new LP, which is their sixth, was recorded at Sleeper and Assault and Battery studios in west London, with long term collaborator Ed Buller. It comes out on February 18, 2022 and can be pre-ordered here.

It comes after the band released their last album, ‘Five’ in 2019. The band have shared a video, directed by Jame Arden, for the title track, which you can view below.

“We wrote this song really quickly, late one night and often the songs that come quickest are written from the gut and the heart, not with the head,” the band said in a statement.

“We wanted the melody to feel like a hymn, to give the confessional lyrics weight despite being wrapped up as a pop song.”

They continued: “It’s about accepting vulnerability as a man and knowing it’s OK to be broken. There’s never been a more pressing time to spread the message that it’s OK to not be OK.”

• 🖤 We are delighted to announce we will be releasing our next album 'As I Try Not To Fall Apart' on 18th February 2022. It is available to preorder now through our store on limited edition coloured vinyl, standard vinyl, and CD, with discount bundles available… pic.twitter.com/tbtdPUCo4Y — White Lies (@whiteliesmusic) September 27, 2021

The full tracklisting for the album is as follows:

1. ‘Am I Really Going To Die’

2. ‘As I Try Not To Fall Apart’

3. ‘Breathe’

4. ‘I Don’t Want To Go To Mars’

5. ‘Step Outside’

6. ‘Roll December’

7. ‘Ragworm’

8. ‘Blue Drift’

9. ‘The End’

10. ‘There Is No Cure For It’

The band are also due to hit the road for a UK and European tour next year. Tickets go on sale Thursday (September 30) at 10am and can be purchased here. You can view the full tour below.

Head to our website for full details. It's been too long, it's very very good to be back 🖤 • pic.twitter.com/q3mINH1tPD — White Lies (@whiteliesmusic) September 27, 2021

White Lies, performed their first album in its entirety at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in 2019.